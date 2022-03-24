PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

JP Morgan Chase & CO, one of the United States' biggest banks, faces scrutiny from its shareholders over its plan to start a digital banking business in Britain amid concerns about a lack of clarity about the venture. bit.ly/36JgvMP

EV Cargo, Britain's largest privately owned logistics group, has acquired a European air freight company, which acts as an agent for Tesla. bit.ly/3ixKr1m

The Guardian

The UK has struck a deal with the United States to remove tariffs on British steel exports, although trade experts warned a broader trade deal between the two countries remains far off. bit.ly/37WrCCU

Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will shut another 60 branches across the UK, in the latest example of the rapid decline of lenders on the high street. bit.ly/3IF9oSR

The Telegraph

A quicker-than-expected uptake of electric vehicles means the Treasury will receive £2.1 billion ($2.77 billion) less in tax receipts per year by 2026 than was previously calculated. bit.ly/3JNKdik

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that P&O Ferries may have broken the law by sacking 800 workers and warned that the operator faces "millions of pounds" in fines, if found guilty. bit.ly/3D4Tf8h

Sky News

Calling on the UK's allies to ensure Ukrainians have the means to continue to protect themselves against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge 6,000 new defensive missiles and £25 million in financial backing for Ukraine's military personnel. bit.ly/3tBnDEk

Bankers handling the sale of Chelsea FC are seeking binding commitments from bidders about future spending on the club and its stadium before deciding on a shortlist of contenders to succeed Roman Abramovich as its next owner. bit.ly/3D81Y9H

($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)