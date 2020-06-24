PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.





The Times

- President Trump has revived his trade war with Europe with a threat to impose tariffs on $3.1 billion of goods, including British beer, whisky and biscuits. https://bit.ly/3fSfG3N





- British house-builder Persimmon has poached Dean Finch from transport operator National Express to succeed David Jenkinson as chief executive. https://bit.ly/3dy0Ai8





The Guardian

- The International Monetary Fund has said the global economy will take a $12 trillion hit from the COVID-19 pandemic after slashing its already gloomy growth projections for the UK and other developed countries in 2020. https://bit.ly/2Cwngm6





- The airport ground handling company Swissport is planning to cut more than 4,500 jobs in the UK, as a trade body warned as many as 20,000 UK jobs could be lost in an industry reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/37ZEswf





The Telegraph

- Social distancing will not be applied in schools and "bubbles" will be expanded to enable all pupils to return to their classes full-time in September, the Government will announce next week. https://bit.ly/3dCJu2Y





- "Air bridges" with a series of short-haul destinations are set to be unveiled at the weekend as the Government plots a three-stage approach to revive flying. https://bit.ly/37Z283z





Sky News

- UK's Mitie Group Plc is in advanced discussions to buy Interserve's facilities management arm for more than 250 million pounds ($310.28 million). https://bit.ly/2Z5rRmZ





- The British supercar-maker and Formula One team-owner McLaren Group is in talks to secure a loan from a major Gulf-based bank that would deliver a long-awaited boost to its coronavirus-hit finances. https://bit.ly/31dyfLD

($1 = 0.8057 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)