PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 29

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Almost 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) was wiped off the stock market value of Burberry on Sunday after Britain's biggest luxury brand announced the surprise departure of Marco Gobbetti as its chief executive. https://bit.ly/3A8ZSEI

- Japanese carmaker Nissan is close to committing to a "gigafactory" in Sunderland to make batteries for electric cars in a government-backed investment that will create thousands of jobs. https://bit.ly/3y34CtM

The Guardian

- Norway's state oil company Equinor will triple its UK hydrogen output, after setting out plans to build the world's biggest hydrogen production plant with carbon capture and storage technology near Hull. https://bit.ly/3AbqR2e

- The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the UK's biggest business lobby group, has called on the government to relax post-Brexit immigration rules to help companies struggling with staff shortages to hire more workers from overseas. https://bit.ly/3hm3jPY

The Telegraph

- UK ministers are refusing to disclose how much a row over a HS2 contract has cost taxpayers after striking an out of court settlement with Talgo, a Spanish train manufacturer. https://bit.ly/3hixaZd

- Hopes have been dashed that flights between the UK and U.S. will restart this summer, hitting the travel plans of millions of Britons as talks between officials on either side of the Atlantic are unlikely to reach a conclusion by the end of July. https://bit.ly/3y3tUYF

Sky News

- IWG, the world's largest serviced office group and rival to WeWork, has been in secret talks about a potential takeover offer that could value the company at more than 4 billion pounds. https://bit.ly/2U6LcFy

($1 = 0.7214 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)