PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 5

The Times

- The UK's NHS is in a "state of limbo" and unable to reduce waiting lists because the government keeps delaying a major plan to fix staffing shortages, health leaders have said.

The Guardian

- Labour leader Keir Starmer's promise to block new North Sea oil and gas exploration has received the backing of an eclectic range of high-profile groups, including environmental campaigners, trade unions and even the Women's Institute.

The Telegraph

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use his trip to Washington this week to encourage Joe Biden to back Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace for the top job at Nato.

Sky News

- One man has been charged and 30 people have been released on bail following disruption by animal rights protesters at Britain's Epsom Derby this weekend.

The Independent

- Brexit was a "historic economic error" which has helped fuel high inflation in the UK, the former US Treasury chief Larry Summers has said.

