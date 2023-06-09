PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's competition regulator is leaning towards blocking Hitachi's 1.7 billion euro ($1.83 billion) acquisition of Thales amid concern it could reduce competition and raise costs, shortly before a big upgrade to the national railway network.

The Guardian

- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been given the findings of an investigation into whether he misled parliament over Partygate.

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden have announced a deal for transatlantic cooperation that moves the UK firmly into the U.S. administration's economic orbit and marks a revival in ties after the turbulence of Brexit.

The Telegraph

- HSBC has pulled all its mortgages due to "significant demand" as borrowers rush to secure the best deals amid soaring rates.

Sky News

- A fund backed by Peter Thiel, one of the world's most prominent technology investors, is injecting fresh funding into a British payments start-up which aims to compete with credit card giants Visa and Mastercard.

The Independent

- A record £2.4 billion ($3.01 billion) was paid out in motor claims in the first quarter of this year as firms find surging costs increasingly challenging to absorb, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

