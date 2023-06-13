PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Monday he would not suspend his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon after her arrest as part of a police inquiry into the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.

The Guardian

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he would block Boris Johnson from standing again as a Conservative MP before the next election, The Guardian reported citing sources.

The Telegraph

- Britain's National Grid asked Uniper to produce extra electricity at its Ratcliffe coal-fired power plant on Monday amid a heatwave, while another coal-powered plant was warmed up in case it was needed.

Sky News

- HSBC's UK Boss, Ian Stuart, said it's a really challenging time for mortgage customers and warned that the costs have further to rise but it is "trying to limit the pain".

The Independent

- EasyJet cancelled more than 100 flights in 24 hours to and from its main base, London Gatwick, disrupting at least 15,000 passengers' journey plans.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

