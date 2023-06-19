PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Airbus is promising Britain's first new helicopter factory in decades, bringing hundreds of new jobs and billions of pounds of exports if the UK Ministry of Defence chooses it to build a new generation of helicopters to replace the UK's ageing fleet of Pumas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

- Unsecured creditors to McColl's are still owed about 45 million pounds ($57.72 million) after the collapse of the British convenience store chain.

The Guardian

- European Union (EU) exports of electric cars to the UK worth 30 billion euros ($32.81 billion) a year will be put at risk unless the Brexit trade deal is tweaked, representatives of the sector in Brussels have said.

- Britain's Labour Party has moved closer to ending its boycott of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), in an early sign that steps to rehabilitate the crisis-hit UK lobby group may be working.

The Telegraph

- Britain's Labour Party Keir Starmer will scrap the ban on new onshore wind farms as one of his first acts in the UK government if Labour wins the next election.

Sky News

- Robotics start-up Karakuri, backed by British online grocer Ocado, is on the brink of filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

($1 = 0.7796 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)