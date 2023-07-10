PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK chief executive of Vodafone Group PLC has warned that investment in digital infrastructure will be cut and it will be unable to deliver on the government's goals if it is prevented from merging with Three.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

- A financial crime data and analytics firm Quantexa will invest 125 million pounds in the research and development of artificial intelligence over the next three years, with 85 million pounds of that to be spent in Britain.

The Guardian

- More than 50 British MPs have owned stakes in publicly listed companies that raise questions about possible conflicts of interest and that until now have been in effect secret.

- British businesses are slowing down hiring just as the number of people looking for work rises, according to data that suggested "lingering uncertainty" over the economic outlook.

The Telegraph

- BT Group PLC is on high alert for a takeover spearheaded by its major shareholder Deutsche Telekom , in what would be a crucial test of Britain's approach to European investment post-Brexit.

Sky News

- Boohoo is drafting a letter to regulatory authorities demanding that Revolution Beauty clarifies an earlier stock exchange announcement that the online clothing retailer had obstructed efforts to finalise its accounts.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)