PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

- Arix Bioscience, a British biotechnology investment company previously backed by Neil Woodford, is considering winding itself down after a slump in valuations in the sector.

- Hays has become the latest recruitment company to cut its headcount as client demand for permanent staff falls in the uncertain economic climate.

The Guardian

- Sag-Aftra, the union representing Hollywood actors, formally announced a strike which will begin on Friday.

- The sweetener aspartame is a "possible carcinogen", but it remains safe to consume at already agreed levels, two groups linked to the World Health Organization have declared.

The Telegraph

- Shell is said to have approached third parties about offloading part of its global renewable power operations just days after its chief executive warned cutting oil and gas production risked driving up the cost of living.

- British doctors are under pressure to accept pay hikes of up to 7,000 pounds ($9,185.40) and call off strikes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced bigger-than-expected salary increases for a million public sector workers.

Sky News

- RED Semiconductor, which was set up in 2021, is seeking up to 10 million pounds ($13.12 million) to finance its path towards full production.

