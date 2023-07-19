PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Thames Water's biggest shareholder has cut the valuation of its stake by almost 30%, raising fresh questions over future investment in Britain's biggest water company.

- Ocado is bracing itself to lose out on a payout from Marks & Spencer worth almost 200 million pounds ($260.64 million) as faltering sales raise the prospect of their joint grocery delivery venture missing performance targets.

The Guardian

- A French parliamentary investigation into Uber has concluded there are "serious flaws" in France's system of governing the gig economy, with "gaping loopholes" in rules around transparency still in place almost 10 years after the ride-hailing app established itself in Paris and beyond.

- Grant Shapps has condemned the neglect of Britain's nuclear industry as a "colossal mistake" as he earmarked 20 billion pounds for a fleet of new reactors.

The Telegraph

- Britain's prime minister Sunak has sealed a deal to bring an electric car battery plant to Somerset after offering half a billion pounds in subsidies to Jaguar Land Rover.

- The Bank of England paid out 25 million pounds in bonuses to staff over the past year despite warnings from its governor that employers should show "restraint" over wage rises amid soaring inflation.

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by Britain's biggest representative group for smaller employers after excluding them from his new council of private sector advisers.

