PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 26

The Times

- Bridgepoint has given itself more time to raise 7 billion euros ($7.74 billion) for its next main fund and has warned that deals to sell some investments might be delayed in a sign of the tougher environment facing private equity firms.

The Guardian

- Higher interest rates will force the Bank of England to make a loss of 150 billion pounds ($193.41 billion) from the sale of bonds bought to shore up the UK's financial system over the last 14 years – an increase from a 100 billion pound ($128.94 billion) deficit projected in April.

- Under proposed rules to be put forward by Ofgem on Wednesday, energy suppliers would be forced to come clean on the billions in secret broker commissions they load on to business contracts.

The Telegraph

- Hein Schumacher, the new chief executive of Unilever , defended its ethical record as questions mount up over so-called greedflation and its continued presence in Russia.

Sky News

- The board of NatWest Group was holding emergency talks on Tuesday night as the nearly four-year tenure of chief executive Dame Alison Rose looked set to end in ignominy over her admission that she had discussed Nigel Farage's bank details with a BBC journalist.

- The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Lewis, has been indicted for orchestrating a "brazen" insider trading scheme, the US attorney in Manhattan has said.

The Independent

- Sweden-based music streaming firm Spotify said its single-account premium plan will see its price rise in several countries including the UK for the first time since 2011, while other plans will also see increases.

- British housing minister Michael Gove has insisted the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales is an "immovable" deadline, but said some of Rishi Sunak's climate plans including the phasing out of gas boilers should be reviewed.

