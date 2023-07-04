PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion is to open 50 stores in the Middle East after agreeing its first franchise deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

- British oilfield services firm John Wood Group has secured a $250 million contract extension from Shell and the government of Brunei.

- Zafar Khan, the former finance chief of British construction services company Carillion has been banned from holding any company directorships for the next 11 years.

The Guardian

- The London free newspaper City AM has put itself up for sale, as print outlets continue to struggle with the collapse of the advertising market and the increasing cost of paper.

- Rail disruption in Britain at the start of the summer holiday peak is set to intensify as the train drivers' union Aslef announced another week of industrial action.

The Telegraph

- Britain's National Grid is urging factory owners to cut their electricity use at peak times as part of efforts to bolster power supplies this winter.

- Junior doctors in Scotland will be offered a record pay rise in a last-ditch bid to avoid strike action, which Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted would cause turmoil in the National Health Service (NHS).

Sky News

- Eduardo Acuna, who runs Cinepolis's operations in the Americas, has been identified as a candidate to run Cineworld when it emerges from bankruptcy proceedings.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)