PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 17

The Times

- Taxpayers will be nursing a loss of 10.5 million pounds ($13.74 million) after one of Britain's biggest delivery companies, Tuffnells parcel group, collapsed.

- One of the key points of conflict in Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard appears to have been resolved after it emerged that the blockbuster Call of Duty games will remain available on Sony's PlayStation.

The Guardian

- The National Audit Office has launched a fresh review of the City watchdog's effectiveness and ability to manage a growing list of responsibilities, including oversight of cryptoassets and risks surrounding artificial intelligence.

- Contractors linked to hostile foreign powers such as China will be targeted by a new security taskforce if Labour wins the next general election.

The Telegraph

- The Royal Air Force is ready to "fly and fight" against Russia, the force's new head has said, despite concerns over cuts to the military.

- Police Scotland's investigation into the SNP's finances has so far cost the taxpayer more than 800,000 pounds ($1.05 million).

Sky News

- Searchlight Capital, a US-based buyout firm, is targeting a take-private of the alternative investment manager Gresham House, which is run by chief executive Tony Dalwood.

($1 = 0.7640 pounds)

