PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 17
July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Taxpayers will be nursing a loss of 10.5 million pounds ($13.74 million) after one of Britain's biggest delivery companies, Tuffnells parcel group, collapsed.
- One of the key points of conflict in Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard appears to have been resolved after it emerged that the blockbuster Call of Duty games will remain available on Sony's PlayStation.
The Guardian
- The National Audit Office has launched a fresh review of the City watchdog's effectiveness and ability to manage a growing list of responsibilities, including oversight of cryptoassets and risks surrounding artificial intelligence.
- Contractors linked to hostile foreign powers such as China will be targeted by a new security taskforce if Labour wins the next general election.
The Telegraph
- The Royal Air Force is ready to "fly and fight" against Russia, the force's new head has said, despite concerns over cuts to the military.
- Police Scotland's investigation into the SNP's finances has so far cost the taxpayer more than 800,000 pounds ($1.05 million).
Sky News
- Searchlight Capital, a US-based buyout firm, is targeting a take-private of the alternative investment manager Gresham House, which is run by chief executive Tony Dalwood.
($1 = 0.7640 pounds)
($1 = 0.7642 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)