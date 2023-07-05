PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- CVC and Blackstone, two favourites for the planned 4 billion pound ($5.09 billion) sale of family holiday resorts group Center Parcs, are no longer in the running.

- British supermarket group Wm Morrison is planning to close one of its produce centres in Bradford, putting more than 450 jobs at risk.

The Guardian

- British private bank Coutts is understood to have shut former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's bank account after he fell below the lender's wealth requirements.

- Britain's Labour Party has criticised "rushed" plans to close hundreds of railway station ticket offices across England, warning it could exacerbate the "managed decline of our rail network", as train operators will begin closing offices on Wednesday.

The Telegraph

- A 1 billion pound cash injection will not be enough to steady the ship at Thames Water, British industry regulator Ofwat has warned.

- British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has accused the British Government of "driving business out of the UK" as he launched an attack on the British competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its "increasingly hostile" attitude to companies.

Sky News

- Britain's biggest water supplier Thames Water has been fined more than 3 million pounds after admitting it polluted rivers.

($1 = 0.7865 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)