PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The chief executive of NatWest-owned Coutts, Peter Flavel, has stood down in the wake of the Nigel Farage scandal, after conceding that the private bank had "fallen below" its high standards.

The Guardian

- The owner of House of Fraser, Michael Murray, has said it could close more stores, after shutting eight in the past year and declaring "the department store globally is broken".

- The European Central Bank has been urged to pause further interest rate rises amid growing recession fears after lifting them by 0.25 percentage points to a joint record high.

The Telegraph

- Dame Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV, has warned the current downturn in the advertising market is the worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

- London's property market is being supported by landlords forced to sell by higher mortgage rates and government red tape, the chief executive of Foxtons, Guy Gittins, has said.

Sky News

- Abrdn informed staff on Thursday morning that Global Absolute Return Strategies (Gars), which once managed tens of billions of pounds of investors' money, is to cease operating as a standalone vehicle.

- Wizz Air passengers who had flight disruption compensation claims dismissed by the airline are to have their cases reviewed under measures revealed by the industry regulator.

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken aim at Sadiq Khan, accusing the London mayor of failing to build enough homes in the capital, as Downing Street prepares to announce a review of the city's development plan.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)