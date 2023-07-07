PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Former UBS Group and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for rigging the Libor rate, has had his convictions referred to the Court of Appeal in a potential breakthrough in his battle to clear his name.

- London has secured its biggest conventional flotation of the year so far after British money transfer group CAB Payments successfully listed at a price that valued the company at 851 million pounds ($1.08 billion).

The Guardian

- London Gatwick has formally submitted plans for a 2.2-billion-pound second runway, as the airport looks to double its passenger numbers to 75 million a year.

- London Underground rail staff will take industrial action over a week at the end of July, spelling widespread transport disruption in the capital.

The Telegraph

- A 150-million-pound damages claim brought by British billionaire James Dyson over Brussels vacuum cleaner regulations should be heard, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has been told.

Sky News

- Britain's Cabinet Office has lost its legal bid to withhold former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks from the COVID-19 inquiry.

($1 = 0.7848 pounds)