PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Roger Whiteside, the boss of Greggs, is retiring after leading the bakery chain for the past nine years and overseeing a seven-fold increase in the company's share price. https://bit.ly/3qWS9FP

Activist investor firm Elliott Management Corp. that has been demanding a leadership overhaul at Taylor Wimpey has told shareholders that it would back Dave Jenkinson, the former boss of Persimmon, to take over as chief executive officer. https://bit.ly/3F1YAfS

The Guardian

Dozens of British citizens who lost loved ones and survivors of a terror attack at a Tunisian resort have reached a settlement with the travel company TUI, after launching a multimillion pound compensation case, according to a joint statement issued by the operator and a law firm acting on behalf of families. https://bit.ly/3G3d1l7

Mishcon de Reya, one of the UK's most prestigious law firms, has been fined a record amount for committing "serious breaches" of money-laundering rules. https://bit.ly/3t38lIp

The Telegraph

Arm, one of Britain's biggest technology companies, is investigating suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture, presenting a potential complication to its $40 billion takeover by a U.S. rival. https://bit.ly/3EYPAbn

Andrea Coscelli, the boss of Britain's competition regulator, is to resign amid frustration among ministers that he has not sought to take advantage of Brexit. https://bit.ly/3zFmjS3

Sky News

Manchester United has finally confirmed the appointment of Richard Arnold as its new boss more than eight months after announcing the departure of veteran chief Ed Woodward. https://bit.ly/3F3IC59

SoftBank Vision Fund II struck a deal in recent weeks to invest in Gousto, which marks its 10th birthday this year. https://bit.ly/3GfsxKI

Story continues

The Independent

ITN chief executive officer Deborah Turness has been announced as the BBC's new chief executive of news and current affairs, replacing Fran Unsworth who is retiring at the end of January. https://bit.ly/3eWdWrB

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)