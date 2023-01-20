PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to extend the 5p cut in the price of petrol and diesel for another year if the economic outlook improves, having accepted there is a "strong precedent" for freezing fuel duty.

The folk-rock pioneer David Crosby has died at the age of 81, his family has said.

The Guardian

Train operators have made a fresh offer to the RMT union of a 9% rise over two years for onboard crew and station staff, raising hopes of a breakthrough in the long-running pay dispute.

The fossil fuel firm Shell has set aside more than $450 million (367 million pounds) to invest in carbon offsetting projects, and plans to buy the equivalent of half the current market for nature offsets every year, the Guardian can reveal.

The Telegraph

THE co-founder of Netflix is to step down as chief executive after 25 years in charge, capping what the company admitted was a "tough year".

Germany must drop its opposition to sending tanks to Ukraine or Vladimir Putin’s forces could gain the upper hand in the war, Nato allies warned on Thursday.

Sky News

Lloyds Pharmacy is to pull out of 237 in-store Sainsbury's branches, potentially putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk and exposing the financial pressure on UK pharmacies at the height of the NHS crisis.

Argos will shut all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland in June this year, the company said on Thursday, following a "period of careful consideration".

Maternitywear chain Seraphine ,is to be taken private at a fraction of its flotation value less than two years ago. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)