PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Teachers in England and Wales announced they would take strike action, joining nurses, rail workers and others in staging industrial action in a further headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government.

- Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie and Eli Lilly have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said.

The Guardian

- Jim Ratcliffe Foundation, a charity set up by the UK's richest person, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is being investigated by the Charity Commission after helping fund a 16 million pounds ($19.53 million) luxury clubhouse for an exclusive French Alps club.

- Adidas has had to deny it appointed a former Cambodian union leader as its new co-CEO and launched a Derelicte-style collection of garments pre-worn by factory workers, as a spoof launch event at Berlin fashion week sent confusion around the fashion world.

The Telegraph

- UK's Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has accepted changes to the Online Safety Bill that will make senior managers at tech firms criminally liable for persistent breaches of their duty of care to children.

- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been accused of manipulating a public consultation on expanding London's Ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) after it emerged that more than 5,000 votes were excluded.

Sky News

- Inflexion Private Equity is among the parties which have approached the asset management consultancy MJ Hudson about buying part of its business.

- Britain's proposed changes to capital rules for insurers could lead to the government having to bail out policyholders, as happened 20 years ago after the near-collapse of life assurance company Equitable Life, the Bank of England said. ($1 = 0.8194 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)