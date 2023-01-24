PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

** The Bank of England's staff pension scheme assets lost 1.5 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) in value in six months as part of its liability-driven investment policy.

** Dignity Plc has agreed a 281 million pounds takeover from a consortium that includes the insurance industry entrepreneur Sir Peter Wood and the listed funerals company's former boss.

The Guardian

** British households and businesses will be paid to cut their electricity use again as National Grid aims to reduce the strain on the energy network.

The Telegraph

** Farmers have accused the chairman of Tesco Plc of living in a "parallel universe" after he suggested suppliers were gouging prices.

** Elon Musk's Twitter is being sued by the Crown Estate after allegedly failing to pay the rent on its London headquarters

Sky News

** An American car dealership giant, Lithia Motors, is in advanced talks to buy Jardine Motors, one of the largest automotive retail groups in Britain, for about 300 million pounds.

** The government should introduce a "social tariff" guaranteeing cheaper energy to vulnerable users who cannot afford their basic needs, the chief executive of regulator Ofgem has said. ($1 = 0.8080 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)