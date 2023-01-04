PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Liz Truss has warned UK PM Rishi Sunak not to scrap her childcare reforms amid growing frustration from Tory MPs over the "unaffordable" costs facing parents.

The Guardian

Downing Street has expressed optimism that a solution to the current wave of rail strikes could be imminent, after the chief negotiator for Network Rail said a deal was "in touching distance".

The Telegraph

Guardian staff will be forced to work from home for at least another three weeks as the newspaper struggles to recover from a cyber attack.

Britain's biggest bicycle maker Brompton Bicycle is drawing up plans to shift parts of its supply chain out of China and Taiwan as Western companies scramble to protect themselves from a possible invasion of the island.

Sky News

Pupils in England will study maths up until the age of 18 under plans to be unveiled by UK PM Rishi Sunak.

The Independent

Rishi Sunak has said the NHS has all the funding it needs to deal with the crisis engulfing hospitals, despite repeated warnings from health leaders that immediate investment is needed to protect patients. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)