PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 6

·1 min read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times - The UK is losing out on investment from AstraZeneca Plc to more competitive countries, Tom Keith-Roach, the head of the company, warned. - A British semiconductor company, IQE Plc could move overseas unless the government sets out its strategy for the sector in the next six months, its chief executive said.

The Guardian - The City watchdog is considering easing rules in an attempt to win the $40bn (£34bn) listing of Cambridge-based technology firm Arm Holdings.

Sky News - The UK Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Independent - PM Rishi Sunak could take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if the government's plans to curb illegal migration are found to be unlawful. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

