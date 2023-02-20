PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson will appear before British MPs for a second time on Wednesday to explain failings amid continued industrial unrest.

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be willing to press ahead with a Brexit deal even if it did not get the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

The Guardian

- Oil company Shell and energy trader Vitol have been accused of prolonging the war in Ukraine by exploiting a "loophole" in the EU sanctions regime to bring products derived from Russian oil into Europe through Turkey.

- The remote driving of vehicles from overseas, such as for the delivery of rental cars, could be banned in England and Wales following a government-commissioned review.

The Telegraph

- Defence giant Lockheed Martin Corp plans to build its first satellite factory outside the US on British soil in a boost to the growing space industry.

- Online chatbots such as ChatGPT will be regulated under new internet legislation, the British government has confirmed.

Sky News

- Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, is to kick off a review of its presence in the UK banking sector - a move that could lead to a sale of the business.

- British organic supermarket chain Planet Organic has drafted in London advisers to explore a possible sale. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)