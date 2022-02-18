PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have accused U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of "going rogue" and of improperly targeting them with an "unrelenting" investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government, "chilling" his right to free speech. https://bit.ly/3rXvfzV

- Amazon has announced that it will continue to accept Visa credit cards in Britain after striking a new international agreement with the payments group. https://bit.ly/34TXRRQ

The Guardian

- The "golden visa" system that allows wealthy foreign investors a fast track to live in the UK has been axed amid concerns about applicants acquiring their wealth illegally and the growing strain on diplomatic relations with Russia. https://bit.ly/3I1OKNh

- Centrica's British Gas has set up a scheme to protect the hundreds of millions of pounds it receives in advance payments from customers towards their future energy bills, after the "national scandal" that left households on the hook to pay 500 million pounds ($681.00 million) after a string of energy firms spent consumers' deposits before going bust. https://bit.ly/35aUAxC

The Telegraph

- The BBC has renewed its controversial licence fee enforcement deal worth 456 million pounds ($621.07 million) with the outsourcer Capita PLC amid a squeeze on the broadcaster's finances. https://bit.ly/3sRYFi2

- The first batch of vegan court wigs are being trialled in London after a barrister sold 10 hemp-based headpieces to colleagues who typically wear ones made of horsehair. https://bit.ly/3I1jQ7Z

Sky News

- As Storm Eunice barrels towards the South West of England, the UK's energy watchdog Ofgem has issued an initial report on the impact of Storm Arwen last November, which left more than a million homes without power. https://bit.ly/3gUzE0h

- UK's hospitality sector has issued a plea for the chancellor to extend VAT support beyond April as rising inflation threatens to inflict more damage on an industry among those worst hit by coronavirus restrictions. https://bit.ly/3uVZDN9

($1 = 0.7342 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)