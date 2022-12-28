PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec. 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A long-awaited overhaul of the UK government's counter-extremism programme has been delayed because of a cabinet row between Home Secreatry Suella Braverman and levelling-up secretary, Michael Gove.

- French general practitioners have gone on strike for the second time this month as the country's hospitals face a "triple epidemic" of Covid-19, bronchiolitis and flu.

The Guardian

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered the country's long-awaited response to a western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products to nations that impose the cap.

- A 1.4 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) devolution deal for the north-east of England would bring seven local authority areas under the control of an elected mayor in 2024, levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has announced.

The Telegraph

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was on Tuesday night urged to bring forward his promised new anti-strike legislation within weeks as thousands of Britons continued to suffer transport chaos during the day.

- Passengers who touched down at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left stranded in the aftermath of rail strikes and reported waiting for hours for hire cars and coaches.

Sky News

- Former U.S. President Donald Trump's redacted tax returns are to be made public within days, the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8328 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)