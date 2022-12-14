PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has been charged with defrauding investors by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Britain's water regulator Ofwat have put 17 privatised water companies on notice that it will intervene on their executive pay arrangements and block dividend payments if they miss environmental and operational targets.

The Guardian

The standoff between UK ministers, bosses and unions over pay showed no sign of reaching resolution on the first day of four weeks of planned rail strikes by thousands of rail workers.

Ministers have been accused of writing a "blank cheque" for Boris Johnson's legal bills, as it emerged taxpayer-funded support was being extended to help defend him against claims he misled parliament over Partygate.

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson will challenge Rishi Sunak to go further on his asylum overhaul by pledging to ignore European rulings over the Rwanda policy.

A nationwide advertising campaign will be launched by the Government this weekend urging Britons to save energy by turning down boilers and radiators, despite the recent cold snap.

Sky News

Prosecutor says money stolen by the former boss of one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges was being sent to political candidates to gain influence and impact policy in Washington DC.

Former crickter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been taken to hospital following an accident during the filming of a Top Gear episode.

The Independent

More than 25,000 customers of Utilita Energy are to receive compensation after regulator Ofgem found failings in the supplier's support of vulnerable pre-payment meter households. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)