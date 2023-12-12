PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- VBites, the vegan food business founded by Heather Mills, has collapsed into administration amid rising raw material costs and energy prices. - London-listed investment company Hipgnosis Songs Fund has sold about 20,000 songs for just over $23 million as it seeks to cut debt amid uncertainties over its future.

The Guardian

- Police and national security bodies in the EU will be banned from using real-time biometric data driven by artificial intelligence in most circumstances without having judicial authorisation, it has emerged.

- The London-listed mining company Anglo American could become a takeover target after warning of weaker than expected production, analysts believe.

The Telegraph

- Gita Gopinath, the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said "growing fault lines" in the global economy, such as tensions between the U.S. and China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine' had created permanent shifts in the way countries do business.

- Chinese Tesla staff had access to the private data of over a hundred thousand of the carmaker's employees, a whistleblower wrote to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the UK's privacy watchdog, warning that personnel in China or Russia could access the data, creating a "significant security risk".

Sky News

- The fast-fashion giant Shein has held talks with the London Stock Exchange about the possibility of staging a blockbuster public listing in the UK, even after filing documents paving the way for a flotation in New York.

- AssetCo, the fund management group founded by Martin Gilbert, the City veteran, is in talks to absorb parts of the firm jointly founded by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former UK cabinet minister.

The Independent

- In a huge blow to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the so-called "star chamber" of lawyers convened by Tories on the European Research Group (ERG) said the Rawanda bill won't get deportation flights started.

- The UK Home Office plans to spend at least 700 million pounds ($878.50 million) on managing migrants who arrive on small boats during this decade, according to government contracts.

($1 = 0.7968 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)