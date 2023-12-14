PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec. 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Berlin-based publisher, Axel Springer, said it is partnering with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to deliver summaries of its output to people engaging with the chatbot.

- Entain has launched a search for a new chief executive after Jette Nygaard-Andersen stepped down from the bookmaker with immediate effect less than three years into the role.

The Guardian

- The UK government has formally backed plans to ban gas and "hydrogen-ready" boilers from newbuild homes in England from 2025, in a long-delayed consultation on low-carbon building standards.

- A major incident has been declared at an industrial estate in south Wales after a loud explosion was heard before a large fire broke out.

The Telegraph - Cohort , which supplies a variety of military hardware to the Ministry of Defence and UK allies, said sales for the six months to the end of October rose 22 percent to 94.3 million pound ($119.01 million) and 119 million pound ($150.18 million) of orders leave it with a record backlog of 353.9 million pound ($446.62 million) of work.

- The UK energy watchdog, Ofgem on Wednesday said consumers face paying at least 43 pounds ($54.27) extra per year through network charges on their gas bill from 2026, under proposals to manage the shift away from gas heating.

Sky News

- British luxury fashion site, Farfetch , is in talks to secure emergency funding from Apollo Global Management as it seeks to shore up its finances.

The Independent

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been hit by a fresh headache on his flagship Rwanda bill, as senior Conservative on the left said they would join right-wing rebels in pushing the PM for changes ahead of an expected second vote in January.

- The first minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced he is standing down as the country's Labour leader, triggering a surprise winter contest to find his successor. ($1 = 0.7924 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)