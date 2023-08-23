PRESS DIGEST-British Business - August 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tesco has grown its share of the grocery market due to the success of its Clubcard loyalty scheme and price-matching with Aldi, latest figures show.

Rene Haas, who has led the British chip designer Arm for 18 months, is set to receive cash and shares worth $40 million in what could be America's biggest stock market debut in nearly two years

The Guardian

Fast-track grocery service Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs across five countries including the UK in the latest sign of waning demand in the delivery market.

Microsoft has made changes to its proposed takeover of the video game maker Activision Blizzard as it tries to win over the UK competition regulator that blocked the $69 billion deal.

The Telegraph

Elon Musk is being courted to attend a major investor summit in London later this year in a show of strength for Britain, after the Tesla billionaire snubbed the UK in favour of France.

Half of all indebted businesses will be struggling by end of this year, Bank of England has warned.

Sky News

Amazon has said that Prime customers will face an extra charge on certain deliveries from next month.

($1 = $1.0000) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)