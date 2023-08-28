PRESS DIGEST-British Business - August 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Migrants arriving illegally in Britain may be fitted with GPS tags to prevent them absconding under Home Office plans to deal with a lack of detention spaces.

Rules designed to force large companies to reveal how long they take to pay suppliers have failed to improve payment practices and are being widely "ignored", according to the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

The Guardian

Wilko's administrators are facing pressure to accept a rescue deal for the ailing budget retailer after a second last-minute white knight bid worth 90 million pounds ($113.27 million) emerged from an Anglo-Canadian private equity firm.

The Barclay family are reportedly trying to regain control of the Telegraph newspaper group with financial support from investors in the Middle East, months after surrendering the debt-laden business to Lloyds Banking Group.

The Telegraph

Pizza Hut UK's auditors have fired a warning shot over the company's future amid concerns over its mounting debt pile.

Sky News

A trio of former Deliveroo executives have secured investment for a new property search engine start-up backed by a Google artificial intelligence fund.

($1 = 0.7945 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)