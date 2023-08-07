PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Thousands of senior doctors in England will strike on Sept. 19 and 20, in the latest escalation of NHS industrial action.

The Guardian

The Home Office minister Sarah Dines said on Monday the proposal to send people to Ascension Island could replace the government's plan to deport people to Rwanda.

GB News is being investigated for four further potential breaches of impartiality rules, as the media regulator Ofcom struggles with the channel's willingness to push the boundaries of British broadcasting rules.

The Telegraph

HSBC has been accused of "putting profits before human rights" after a senior executive at the UK-based lender suggested Britain was too tough on China.

Zoom, the video calling app, is ordering staff back to the office.

Sky News

Bellway is consulting on proposals to cut 90 jobs as the housebuilder has been hit by a slump in demand.

The Independent

Australian company Recharge Industries, which was supposedly meant to buy failed battery start-up Britishvolt, has missed the deadline to pay for the business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)