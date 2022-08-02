PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug. 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Pearson enters into blockchain with plans to apply digital tokens to its online textbooks, as the publisher's chief executive Andy Bird said he was exploring ways of using new technology to drive the company forward, away from its traditional business model of selling printed books. https://bit.ly/3Qds1BA

- The saga of JD Sports Fashion's acquisition of Footasylum concluded when the Competition and Markets Authority decided to block the purchase, leading JD Sports to sell Footasylum to Aurelius, a German private equity group. https://bit.ly/3bpitow

The Guardian

- Thousands of potential homebuyers may find it easier to get on to the property ladder after a key mortgage affordability test was scrapped by the Bank of England. https://bit.ly/3JkPZJ8

- The United Kingdom heatwave caused fruit and vegetables to die as growers fear the drought and further hot temperatures could ruin harvests this year, as fruit and vegetable suppliers have been counting their losses after record temperatures in July caused crops to fail. https://bit.ly/3oN4sUQ

The Telegraph

- Military personnel and defence contractors have been told to delete their security clearance from LinkedIn over spying fears, following warnings about the growing espionage threat posed by China. https://bit.ly/3PNKG7k

Sky News

- HSBC revealed 1,500 pounds($1,838.55)cost of living payment for its United Kingdom staff, as around 18,000 of the bank's lowest-paid workers will get the money to help them "avoid financial hardship". https://bit.ly/3zQa8DR

($1 = 0.8159 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)