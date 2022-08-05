PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain is heading for a protracted recession as inflation surges above 13%, causing the worst squeeze on living standards for more than 60 years, the Bank of England has warned. The bank said households would suffer a record two years of falling incomes as the global gas crisis pushed up energy bills. https://bit.ly/3vFIFlQ

- Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has warned of a very challenging winter for consumers as it was criticised for making "inhumane" changes to the price cap that will increase bills further. https://bit.ly/3JxF8M7

The Guardian

- Two more unions with members employed by Network Rail have announced they will join the RMT's rail workers in calling strikes later this month, piling more pressure on Britain's rail services. https://bit.ly/3bCMpgR

- Almost 800,000 United Kingdom households cancelled their subscriptions to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video between April and June, as the cost of living crisis forces people to cut back on the number of services they pay for. https://bit.ly/3OYY6wc

The Telegraph

- Next CEO Lord Wolfson warned that tax cuts will not solve the challenges facing the British economy, and added that inflationary pressures that are eating away at household earnings can only be tackled by increasing the supply of goods and workers. https://bit.ly/3P03oY8

Sky News

- Private equity firm Hg has hired investment bankers at JP Morgan to oversee an auction next year of accountancy firm Azets, that could value it at around 1.5 billion pounds ($1.82 billion). https://bit.ly/3vCshlJ

