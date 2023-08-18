PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Jonathan Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer who featured prominently in the UK government's response to the pandemic has become a senior medical consultant to Moderna.

The Guardian

UK banks will have to ensure customers can find access to cash within three miles (4.83 km) of their local communities, and those falling below the minimum service level will face a fine, the UK government has confirmed.

The Telegraph

Train commuters face further disruption this August as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) walkout for two further dates, Aug 26 and Sept 2.

Sky News

A judge has decided not to punish former Telegraph owner Sir Frederick Barclay for breaches to orders made by the High Court over money he owed to his ex-wife.

