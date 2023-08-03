PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BAE Systems has booked a record 66 billion pounds ($83.91 billion) in orders to supply weapons and military services to countries re-arming themselves in response to the war in Ukraine.

- The UK's first Green parliamentarian, Robin Harper, has quit the party, claiming it has "lost the plot" on key issues such as Scottish independence and trans rights.

The Guardian

- British supermarket Asda has begun publishing local fuel prices at its forecourts online, becoming the first retailer to launch the service following pressure from the competition watchdog and MPs over widened profit margins at the pump.

- UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing demands from firefighters for an urgent meeting over the safety of a giant barge meant for asylum seekers amid a deepening row over whether it is a "deathtrap".

The Telegraph

- The Green energy giant Drax has denied accusations that it "gamed contracts" to keep more than 600 million pounds ($762.84 million) from consumers during the cost-of-living crisis.

- UK's Business and Trade Department announced on Wednesday that the government will adopt internationally approved climate reporting standards in an effort to maintain London's attractiveness as a global financial centre.

Sky News

- A final set of threatened strikes at London Gatwick this week have been called off after workers voted to accept a 10.3% pay rise.

- The Treasury is seizing control of the appointment of a senior figure to scrutinise complaints against the UK's financial watchdogs amid frustration within government over regulators' focus on promoting economic competitiveness.

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said inflation is not falling as fast as he would like, but believes people can "see light at the end of the tunnel".

