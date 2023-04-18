PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Ping An, the biggest shareholder in HSBC, has accused the bank's bosses of exaggerating the risks posed by a break-up as the Chinese insurer detailed its plan to separate the lender's Asian business for the first time.

- GSK has agreed to acquire Canadian biopharma company Bellus Health Inc for 1.6 billion pounds($1.99 billion) as it seeks to bolster its pipeline of late-stage drugs after the separation of its consumer healthcare business last year.

The Guardian

- UK energy secretary, Grant Shapps, has urged British energy market regulator Ofgem to turn words "into action" to ensure new industry rules designed to protect vulnerable people from being forced on to prepayment meters are properly enforced.

- Chat apps WhatsApp and Signal have joined forces in a rare show of unity to protest against the online safety bill, which they say could undermine the UK's privacy and safety.

The Telegraph

- U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc is considering a move to the UK as CEO Brian Armstrong says America's failure to bring in a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies is hitting the industry and could push Coinbase to relocate.

Sky News

- Scottish National Party treasurer Colin Beattie has been released without charge after his arrest earlier on Tuesday after he was detained by the police investigating the party's funding and finances. ($1 = 0.8048 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)