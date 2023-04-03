PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A shareholder revolt against a 481 million pounds ($597.50 million) private-equity takeover of Hyve is being led by M&G Investments, which claims that it significantly undervalues the international exhibition company.

Ping An has increased pressure on HSBC to break itself up after its asset management arm signalled support for a campaign by a group of activist investors designed to force the bank to spin off its Asian arm.

The Guardian

The troubled cinema chain Cineworld has said it will raise $2.3 billion in new funding as part of a plan to exit bankruptcy and that it will terminate efforts to sell its US, UK and Irish businesses.

More than 1.6 billion pounds will to be invested by water companies in England in the next two years, the regulator, Ofwat, has announced

The Telegraph

Glencore has launched a $22 billion bid for a rival copper miner amid a growing battle for control of the world's battery metals resources.

Elon Musk has stripped the New York Times of its Twitter blue tick and launched a scathing attack on the liberal US newspaper.

Sky News

Railsr will announce on Tuesday the appointment of Philippe Morel as its new chief executive.

Ultimate Fighting Championship owner Endeavor Group Holdings Inc and WWE are combining to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)