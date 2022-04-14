PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Messages between Essex-based oil traders said to have made more than $700 million from the 2020 oil price crash provide a "highly plausible inference" that they collectively moved to depress prices, a judge in the United States has ruled. https://bit.ly/3KKWswW

- GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to acquire a Nasdaq-listed rare blood cancer specialist, Sierra Oncology , for 1.5 billion pounds ($1.97 billion) as it moves to bolster its drugs pipeline before the separation of its consumer healthcare business this summer. https://bit.ly/3viNrV3

The Guardian

- UK households have been warned to brace for the sharpest annual rise in the cost of living since the early 1980s after a bigger-than-expected jump in the official inflation rate to 7% amid record increases in petrol prices. https://bit.ly/3OaC9L9

- Rich countries need to provide emergency food supplies to prevent rising prices and shortages triggering social unrest in poorer parts of the world, the heads of the World Bank, the UN World Food Programme, the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund have said. https://bit.ly/3KLHNkY

The Telegraph

- A 60,000 pounds ($78,702.00) salary is not enough to attract good candidates to the UK Treasury's Darlington outpost, according to a former government adviser. https://bit.ly/3LZVo8s

- More than a million graduates in the UK are to be stung by a 3,000 pounds ($3,935.10) stealth raid on their incomes after surging inflation pushed up the cost of repaying a student loan. https://bit.ly/3Earbkg

Sky News

- A second P&O ferry, Pride of Kent, has been further detained by the authorities in as many days following a failed inspection, likely scuppering the scandal-hit company's plans to run a service between Dover and Calais from Easter. https://bit.ly/3JJtDPU

- Fortress Investment Group, which owns Punch Taverns, and TDR Capital, one of the principal shareholders in Asda are among the suitors exploring takeover bids for Butlin's, the chain of famous holiday camps. https://bit.ly/3OaBcCz

The Independent

- Up to 290,000 Tesco workers are to get a pay bonus after the firm revealed its annual profits more than tripled, but the company warned of much tougher times ahead amid surging inflation. https://bit.ly/3xHEqYP

