PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 27

The Times

- Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence technology to automate parts of its audit, tax and consulting services in its American business over the next three years.

- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company and Octopus Energy have invested 30 million pounds ($37.41 million) into a project, which aims to bring solar and wind power from Morocco to Britain, project company Xlinks said on Wednesday.

The Guardian

- Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard has accused the UK of being "closed for business" after the competition regulator blocked its attempted takeover by Microsoft, which would have been the largest acquisition in gaming history.

- Plans for minimum service levels during rail strikes could worsen industrial relations and outcomes for passengers, train operators have told British MPs, while unions said the proposed laws were a "recipe for disaster".

The Telegraph

- Weapons supplies to Ukraine are at risk of stalling unless Europe comes up with a pan-continental plan for arming the front, said Micael Johansson, chief executive of Saab .

- Stuart Machin, the Chief Executive of Marks and Spencer , has said London is "on life support", amid warnings from designer stores that the Government's tax-free shopping decision threatens the UK capital's position as a luxury hub.

Sky News

- Britain's Flutter Entertainment will disclose this week that it has won investors' backing to pursue a U.S. listing, reinforcing City concerns about a prospective exodus of London-listed companies across the Atlantic.

- Lee Rochford, former Virgin Money finance chief has been picked as the next chairman of Atom Bank as the digital lender heads towards a long-awaited stock market listing.

