Presidents of Taiwan, Guatemala visit Mayan pyramid

  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    1/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stands ready for an official photo opportunity during her visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    2/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stands ready for an official photo opportunity during her visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks, during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    3/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks, during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • An artist performs as a player of "pelota Maya" during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    4/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    An artist performs as a player of "pelota Maya" during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right center, watches a performance during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    5/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right center, watches a performance during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, applaud a performance during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    6/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, applaud a performance during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, visits the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    7/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, visits the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    8/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    9/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to speak with reporters during their visit of the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    10/10

    Guatemala Taiwan Central America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to speak with reporters during their visit of the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stands ready for an official photo opportunity during her visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks, during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
An artist performs as a player of "pelota Maya" during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right center, watches a performance during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, applaud a performance during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, visits the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to speak with reporters during their visit of the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Associated Press
·2 min read

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei toured the archaeological site of Tikal on Saturday during a trip by Tsai that aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America.

The Taiwanese leader will visit Guatemala and Belize, the island’s only two remaining allies in Central America, where Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica have all switched their support to China. Honduras broke relations with Taipei a week ago.

Under a blazing sun Saturday, Tsai and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro, representing Giammattei -- who suffers from multiple sclerosis – climbed one of the Mayans’ most important pyramids: Temple II, also called Temple of the Masks.

With incense, a Mayan invocation ceremony, a Mayan ball game and an exchange of gifts, Tsai and Giammattei talked as they enjoyed the central square of Tikal archaeological park.

The day before, in a joint message, the leaders spoke of unity, solidarity and the values shared by Guatemala and Taiwan.

Tsai thanked Guatemala’s government for its support, calling it an ally and partner. She has framed the trip as a chance to show Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values globally.

On Sunday, Tsai is scheduled to visit a hospital in the western department of Chimaltenango that was built with the help of a Taiwanese donation.

Before arriving in Guatemala, the Taiwanese president visited the United States. She will culminate her visit to Central America with a stop in Belize, before returning to the U.S.

The trip also is aimed to solidifying ties in Latin America as China funnels money into the region and pressures its countries to break off relations with the self-governed democratic island.

Between 2005 and 2020, the Chinese have invested more than $130 billion in Latin America, according to the United States Institute of Peace. Trade between China and the region has also shot up, and is expected to reach more than $700 billion by 2035.

Taiwan now has no more than 13 official diplomatic partners. More than half of those are small countries in Latin America and the Caribbean: Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Latest Stories

  • I have a panic button in every room in case China ‘hurts me’, says Tory MP

    A senior Tory MP has revealed she has a panic button in every room of her house because “hostile states” such as China may want to hurt her.

  • Russia will never recover from this devastating collapse

    Last June – on the day the UN gave a Ukrainian civilian casualty count of 9,931 so far in Russia’s war – I sat at the UN Human Rights Council as the Russian ambassador excoriated Israel over its latest defensive operations in Gaza. Such unjust condemnation of Israel is common fare at the Human Rights Council and we are all used to the Kremlin’s hypocrisy, but how could the Russian Federation use the council as an international platform for its anti-Western bile, despite being suspended in April

  • Joe Biden to turn down Coronation invitation

    Joe Biden will not attend the King’s Coronation next month, The Telegraph understands.

  • China's Xi says ties with Singapore set benchmark for region

    Relations between China and Singapore have set a benchmark for countries in the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during talks in Beijing on Friday. China is willing to work with Singapore in further building new "channels" by land and sea, Xi told Lee, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The warm words for Lee, who last met Xi in person in the Thai capital of Bangkok in November, came amid increased strains between China and Western nations, especially the United States, over issues ranging from the Ukraine war to human rights.

  • Belarus to restore Soviet launch sites for Putin's nuclear missiles

    Belarus will repair disused Soviet missile silos as part of the Vladimir Putin’s plan to deploy nuclear weapons in the country, its President has said.

  • Russia says Ukraine ceasefire now would not achieve Moscow's goals

    Russia's closest ally - called for an immediate ceasefire, without preconditions, and for both Moscow and Kyiv to start negotiations on a lasting peace settlement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had noted Lukashenko's comments and that President Vladimir Putin would discuss it with him next week.

  • Russia clashes with US over tactical nukes for Belarus

    Russia and the U.S. clashed in the United Nations on Friday over Moscow’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighboring Ukraine denounced as a desperate Kremlin attempt to avoid military defeat and “threaten the world with nuclear apocalypse.” China, without naming Russia, made clear its opposition to the planned deployment.

  • Ottawa is going all in on 'friendshoring.' Here's what that could mean.

    OTTAWA — This year's budget reveals the federal Liberals envision Canada relying more on its allies for trade in the future, economists and geopolitical experts say — even if that could result in higher prices or missed opportunities. "It's a reframing," University of British Columbia professor Vina Nadjibulla said after the budget's release this week. "It's essentially saying what we've been doing for the last 30 years of engagement is over." U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen coined the term

  • China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about U.S. speaker meeting

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Nine Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line on Friday carrying out combat readiness patrols, Taiwan's defence ministry said, days after Beijing threatened retaliation if President Tsai Ing-wen meets U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections of the island's government, has been angered by what it sees as stepped up U.S. support for Taiwan.

  • China's overtures to foreign firms fall on familiar ears at 'Asia's Davos'

    BOAO, China (Reuters) - 'China is open for business' was the message its newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang delivered this week to the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes touted as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos. But unlike the gaggle of global leaders, celebrities and CEOs that descended on the Swiss Alps in January, the foreign contingent in Li's audience were outnumbered by a local crowd of Chinese business leaders, academics and China-based diplomats. The scene partly illustrates the disconnect between Beijing's repeated entreaties for foreign investment now that three years of COVID curbs have ended and the intensifying suspicions, especially in Western countries, of China's business environment.

  • After being fired, Israel's defense minister caught in limbo

    Five days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire his defense minister set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system. As of Friday, Gallant — whose criticism of Netanyahu's planned judicial changes led to his dismissal — was still on the job. Gallant's aides said it was business-as-usual at the Defense Ministry.

  • Embattled Macron heads to China, leaving burning Paris behind

    French President Emmanuel Macron will head to China next week for a rare visit to the rising superpower, in an awkward balancing act between his global statesman ambitions and his struggle to contain embarrassing pension protests at home. Macron will also need to keep in mind China's tactic of playing divide and rule, said a non-Western diplomat who suggested China may try to use the trip to place a wedge in the Western camp and lure France away from the United States.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia seeks to balance US, meet 'existential threats' in new foreign policy doctrine

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the country faced "existential threats" to its security and development from "unfriendly states" as he presented President Vladimir Putin with an updated foreign policy doctrine. The 42-page document sets out changes to Russia's view of the world - in particular its increasingly confrontational relationship with the West - that have already taken shape and have often been articulated by Putin in recent years. Lavrov said the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine had ushered in "revolutionary changes" in world affairs that now needed to be reflected in Russia's main foreign policy document.

  • In Beijing, Spanish PM urges Xi to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to talk to the Ukrainian leadership and learn first-hand about Kyiv's peace formula to help bring an end to Russia's invasion. Sanchez told a news conference in Beijing he had informed Xi, who visited Moscow on March 20-21, that Spain supported the proposals made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • U.K. to join Pacific trade bloc after Canadian help, clearing path for bilateral deal

    OTTAWA — Britain is set to join a massive trade bloc that will likely speed up negotiations on a bilateral deal between Ottawa and London. The countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership have giventhe U.K. a green light to become the 12th country in the trading bloc, and the only one outside the Pacific Rim. "It's a good day," International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in an interview. "We have always been supportive of the U.K., right from Day 1." Ng sa

  • Israeli attack kills Iranian Guards officer in Syria, Iran says

    DAMASCUS/DUBAI (Reuters) -An Israeli attack in Syria on Friday killed an officer in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Guards said, as the second strike near Damascus in two days pointed to intensifying Israeli efforts to counter Tehran's foothold in the country. There was no immediate statement from Israel, which usually declines to comment on reports of strikes in Syria. "The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the martyrdom of guardsman Milad Haydari, one of the IRGC's military advisers and officers", in the Israeli attack, the IRGC said in a statement reported by Iranian media.

  • Philippines, U.S. hold live-fire exercises focused on territorial defence

    Philippine troops staged live-fire exercises with their U.S. counterparts in the Southeast Asian country's largest military camp as part of army-to-army drills aimed at enhancing Manila's defence capabilities against external threats. The drills come after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's decision in February to expand the United States' access to his country's military bases - a move that has infuriated China, which accuses Washington of stoking tensions in the region. More than 3,000 Filipino and U.S. soldiers participated in the three-week long annual exercises called Salaknib, which on Friday featured anti-tank and small-arms live-fire exercises, and the firing of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars).

  • U.S. to open Vanuatu embassy in latest move to counter China in Pacific

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to open an embassy in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the State Department said on Friday, in Washington's latest move to boost its diplomatic presence in the Pacific to counter China's growing influence. "Consistent with the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, a permanent diplomatic presence in Vanuatu would allow the U.S. Government to deepen relationships with Ni-Vanuatu officials and society," the department said in a statement.

  • What is Nato and why is Finland joining?

    Finland is on the verge of joining Nato, the defensive alliance, after Turkey's parliament approved its entry.

  • Factbox-Relations between Taiwan and the United States

    China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, has threatened unspecified retaliation if that meeting goes ahead, having staged war games around Taiwan in August after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to Taipei. Here are some facts about the relationship between Taiwan and the United States. * After the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 having lost a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists, who established the People's Republic of China, Washington continued to recognise the government in Taipei as the sole legal representative of the Chinese people.