Presidents Day Sales Are Happening as We Speak
Presidents Day Weekend is here, which means one of the best times of the year to find major savings is upon us. From best-selling air fryers, to AirPods, to some of the Good Housekeeping Institute's top mattress picks for 2021 and beyond, you can expect to find deals on everything big and small this holiday.
What's more is that this year's biggest Presidents Day sales aren't limited to mattresses promotions and appliance deals: A handful of clothing and beauty retailers are offering generous discounts and promotions as well. Ahead are the best sales to keep your eyes on for Presidents Day 2021.
Our favorite Presidents Day deals
Take 45% off Cuisinart 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer at Amazon.
Take up to 58% off Dutch Ovens from brands including Staub and Lodge at Wayfair.
Take 44% off Lodge Cast Iron Skillet at Amazon.
Take 33% off Instant Pox 7-in-1 with Pyrex 6 Piece Simply Store Set at Wayfair.
Take up to 50% off Shark Navigator Upright Vacuums at Walmart.
Take up to 25% off Apple AirPods at Amazon.
Take $275 off Saatva mattresses purchases of $1000+ at Saatva.
Take 40% off Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress at Wayfair.
Amazon
Tech Deals
Take up to 50% off Amazon Devices including Fire Tablets, Kindles, and more.
Take $80 off Apple Watch Series 5.
Take up to 25% off Apple AirPods.
Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals
Take 45% off Cuisinart 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer.
Take 44% off Lodge Cast Iron Skillet.
Take 27% off GoWISE USA Digital Air Fryer.
Take 23% off SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Makers.
Cleaning Appliance Deals
Take 26% off Roborock E4 now with an on-site Amazon coupon until February 28.
Take 20% off Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum until February 15.
Take 30% off Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum.
Home and Furniture Deals
Take up to 82% off Safavieh Rugs on Amazon now.
Take up to 15% off Rivet Home lamps and light fixtures.
Take 15% off Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair.
Mattress and Bedding Deals
Take up to 20% off Tuft & Needle mattresses.
Take up to 20% off Zinus's best-selling bed frames and mattresses.
Take $175 off Leesa's Original Bed-in-a-Box Three Premium Foam Layers Mattress.
Walmart
Tech Deals
Take over $100 off Echeleon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike.
Take up to 60% off TVs from brands including LG, Samsung, and more.
Take 21% off Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones.
Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals
Take 40% off Farberware Oil-Less air fryer.
Take 20% off The Pioneer Woman 10 Piece Ceramic Non-stick and Cast Iron Cookware Set.
Take 20% off Instant Pot's Ace 60 Cooking Blender.
Cleaning Appliance Deals
Take up to 50% off Shark Navigator Upright Vacuums.
Take 45% off ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac.
Take $105 off Dyson's Ball Animal 2 Vacuum.
Wayfair
Home and Furniture Deals
Take up to 70% off area rugs.
Take up to 55% off kitchen and dining room clearance.
Take up 55% off home office furniture.
Take up to 65% off outdoor furniture.
Mattress and Bedding Deals
Take 42% off Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress.
Take 58% off Sealy 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress in Box.
Take 70% off The Twillery Co.™ All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter.
Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals
Take 58% off Staub 3.75 Quart Dutch Oven.
Take up to 41% off Le Creuset appliances and tableware.
Take 33% off Instant Pot 7-in-1 with Pyrex 6 Piece Simply Store Set.
Cleaning Appliance Deals
Wayfair's Presidents Day Clearance sale has Major Appliances starting at $399 and Small Electrics up to 55% off. Savings include:
Take 46% off Comfort Zone's Electric Fan Tower Heater.
Take up to $226 off washers and dryers from brands including GE Appliances and Samsung.
More Presidents' Day Sales
Mattresses and Bedding
Tempur-Pedic
Save Up To $500 on Premium Mattress Sets. Now through February 22:
Take $300 off LuxeAdapt, ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze.
Take $200 off Ergo SB, Extend.
Take 20% off select categories and items sitewide.
Saatva
Take $275 off purchases $1000+ by shopping through our exclusive link now through February 22.
From February 12-16:
Take 20% off Blankets
Take 15% off Covers
Take 10% off sheets, pillows, sleepwear and duvet covers
Take up to 50% off mattresses from top-rated brands from February 3 through March 2.
From Feb 5 through Feb 21 take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.
From February 2-22:
Take $100 off Green and Vegan Hybrid Mattresses with promo code "GREEN100. "
Take $150 off Eco Wood, Natural Wood, and Adjustable Bed Frames.
Get 2 Pillows Free with Green or Vegan Mattress Purchase with promo code "2FREEPILLOWS."
From February 4-25: Take $350 off mattress + bundle.
Zinus
Take up to 20% off best-selling bed frames and mattresses from February 8-15.
Layla Sleep
From now through February 28:
Get $300 worth of free products with every mattress purchase (2 Free Pillows + Microfiber sheets + Mattress Protector).
Take $150 off Memory Foam Mattress.
Take $200 off Hybrid Mattress.
Take $50 off bamboo sheets, $50 off mattress toppers, $30 off weighted blankets, $25 off mattress protectors, and $25 off pet beds.
Helix
Get $100 off plus two dream pillows when you spend $600 or more with code: "PRESDAY100."
Get $150 off plus two dream pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code: "PRESDAY150."
Get $200 off and two free dream pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code: "PRESDAY200."
Birch
Get $200 off Birch Mattress and two free eco-rest pillows with code "PRESDAY200."
Amerisleep
Now through February 21:
Take 30% off any mattress with code PRES30
Take 25% off Pillows, Sheets, and Protectors with code PRES25
Take 15% off Blankets, Toppers, and Seat Cushions with code PRES15
Zoma
Now through February 21:
Take $150 off any mattress with code PRES150
Buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50
Vaya
Now through February 21 take $300 off any mattress with code PRES300.
Crane & Canopy
Take up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and décor with Crane & Canopy’s Mega Sale from 2/12 through 2/15.
My Sheets Rock
Take 15% off luxury bamboo sheets with code “PRES15” from February 11-15. .
SleepCountryLiving.com
Country Living Mattresses are currently on sale for 20% off now through February 20.
Bear Mattress
20% off sitewide using code PD20, plus get Two Cloud Pillows and a Mattress Protector free with every mattress purchase. Now through February 18.
Appliances
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Take $30 off select blenders.
Take up to $40 off select air fryers and deep fryers.
Take up to $60 off select cookware.
Home Depot
Now through February 17, take advantage of savings like:
Up to 30% off air fryers.
Up to 30% off kitchen and dining.
Up to 25% off bedding &and bath.
Up to 20% off select small appliances.
Home and Furniture
Castlery
Take $50 off for every $999 spent from February 1-15.
AllModern
From February 11-17 take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code EXTRA15.
Birch Lane
From February 11-17 take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code SAVEBIG.
Joss & Main
From February 11-17 take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code TAKE15.
Right now, refer your friends and earn $40 for each friend who joins.
Take up to 30% off select storage solutions and up to 40% off select bath essentials now.
Safavieh Rugs
Take up to 82% off Safavieh Rugs on Amazon now.
Burrow
From February 6-21: Take 10% off purchases up to $1,799. $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+, $500 off $4,000+ with promo code POTUS.
The Bouqs Co.
Get $15 off your order (exclusions apply) from February 9-10.
Rifle Paper Co.
February 15-17: Buy 5 Greeting Cards, Get 5 Greeting Cards Free.
Society 6
Now through February February 16:
Take 40% off wall art.
Take 30% off home decor.
Take 20% off everything sitewide.
Clothing and Beauty
GlassesUSA
From now through February 22 take 30% off your entire order (frames and lens upgrades) for eyeglasses and sunglasses + free shipping with promo code PREZ30.
SkinStore
Offering up to 50% off sitewide plus up to an extra 10% off with code EXTRA from February 8-17.
Backcountry
Take up to 50% off right brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Outdoor Research, during Backcountry's Winter Yard Sale event.
Nordstrom
Take up to 60% off select women's clothing.
Take up to 70% off select men's clothing.
Take up to 60% off select boys and girls' clothing.
JC Penny
Take an extra 30% off when you spend $75 or more, or an extra 25% off when you spend under $75 with code "CUTIEPIE."
Ulta
Head to Ulta's sale section to save up to 50% off select brands like Glamnetic, The Body Shop, T3, and more.
Avec Les Filles
From February 12-15 take 14% off all new arrivals and Avec Les Filles will donate 14% of the sale to the Avec Les Filles Foundation which supports Girls Inc.
Vivrelle
Now through February 16 take 15% off purchases.
Ahava
From Feb 5-15 take 25% off sitewide with promo code LOVE25
Kora Organics
From Feb 2-15 take 15% off sitewide with code LOVE15.
FRAME
Shoppers can enjoy an extra 25% off sale items February 12-15.
Esquire Men's Jewelry
20% off now through February 14 with promo code VDAY.
L.L. Bean
You can already save up t0 70% off select women and men's clothing now.
Look Optic
15% off sitewide with the code SAVE15 from February 12-15.
Pact
20% off sitewide from Friday, 2/12 – Monday 2/15. Exclusions may apply.
15% off all lenses (HAPPY15), 20% off 2 pairs (HAPPY20) and 25% off 3 pairs or more (HAPPY25) for the month of February.
Verishop
Offering 20% off men's and women's full-priced items with code LUCKY21 from February 10-21.
Coach Outlet
Get free shipping on all orders with promo code "FREESHIP" now through February 14.
Sephora
Select products will be up to 50% off at Sephora in-store and online from February 12-15.
Sparklane
Take 20% off sitewide with promo code "XOXO" now through February 14.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty
Select Valentine's Gifts on Sale + 15% off everything else with promo code "LOVE15" now through February 7.
Los Angeles Apparel
Your free choice of panties on orders $60+ at Los Angeles Apparel now through February 14.
Timex
20% off select styles with code "LOVE20" until February 14.
Natalist
From now through March 1 take 20% off all Natalist pregnancy self-care products with promo code "GALENTINES."
Carter’s
Offering up to 50% off on apparel and accessories for Presidents Day from February 11-15.
OshKosh B’Gosh
Offering up to 50% off on apparel and accessories for Presidents Day from February 11-15.
Theragun
Buy One, Get One Free on TheraOne products. Offer valid until February 14.
