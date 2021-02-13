Presidents Day Sales Are Happening as We Speak

Photo credit: courtesy of suppliers

Presidents Day Weekend is here, which means one of the best times of the year to find major savings is upon us. From best-selling air fryers, to AirPods, to some of the Good Housekeeping Institute's top mattress picks for 2021 and beyond, you can expect to find deals on everything big and small this holiday.

What's more is that this year's biggest Presidents Day sales aren't limited to mattresses promotions and appliance deals: A handful of clothing and beauty retailers are offering generous discounts and promotions as well. Ahead are the best sales to keep your eyes on for Presidents Day 2021.

Our favorite Presidents Day deals

Tech Deals

Take up to 50% off Amazon Devices including Fire Tablets, Kindles, and more.

Take $80 off Apple Watch Series 5 .

Take up to 25% off Apple AirPods.

Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals

Cleaning Appliance Deals

Home and Furniture Deals

Mattress and Bedding Deals

More Presidents' Day Sales

Mattresses and Bedding

Save Up To $500 on Premium Mattress Sets. Now through February 22:

Take $300 off LuxeAdapt, ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze.

Take $100 off Adapt, ProAdapt.

Take $200 off Ergo SB, Extend.

Riley Home

Take 20% off select categories and items sitewide.

Take $275 off purchases $1000+ by shopping through our exclusive link now through February 22.



SlumberCloud

From February 12-16:

Take 20% off Blankets

Take 15% off Covers

Take 10% off sheets, pillows, sleepwear and duvet covers

Mattress Firm

Take up to 50% off mattresses from top-rated brands from February 3 through March 2.

Casper

From Feb 5 through Feb 21 take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.

Avocado Mattress

From February 2-22:

Take $100 off Green and Vegan Hybrid Mattresses with promo code "GREEN100. "

Take $150 off Eco Wood, Natural Wood, and Adjustable Bed Frames.

Get 2 Pillows Free with Green or Vegan Mattress Purchase with promo code "2FREEPILLOWS."

Purple

From February 4-25: Take $350 off mattress + bundle.

Take up to 20% off best-selling bed frames and mattresses from February 8-15.

From now through February 28:

Get $100 off plus two dream pillows when you spend $600 or more with code: "PRESDAY100."

Get $150 off plus two dream pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code: " PRESDAY150."

Get $200 off and two free dream pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code: "PRESDAY200."

Get $200 off Birch Mattress and two free eco-rest pillows with code "PRESDAY200."

Now through February 21:

Take 30% off any mattress with code PRES30

Take 25% off Pillows, Sheets, and Protectors with code PRES25

Take 15% off Blankets, Toppers, and Seat Cushions with code PRES15

Now through February 21:

Take $150 off any mattress with code PRES150

Buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50

Now through February 21 take $300 off any mattress with code PRES300.

Crane & Canopy

Take up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and décor with Crane & Canopy’s Mega Sale from 2/12 through 2/15.

Take 15% off luxury bamboo sheets with code “PRES15” from February 11-15. .

Country Living Mattresses are currently on sale for 20% off now through February 20.

20% off sitewide using code PD20, plus get Two Cloud Pillows and a Mattress Protector free with every mattress purchase. Now through February 18.

Appliances

Take $30 off select blenders.

Take up to $40 off select air fryers and deep fryers.

Take up to $60 off select cookware.

Now through February 17, take advantage of savings like:

Home and Furniture

Take $50 off for every $999 spent from February 1-15.



From February 11-17 take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code EXTRA15.

From February 11-17 take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code SAVEBIG.

From February 11-17 take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code TAKE15.

Freshly

Right now, refer your friends and earn $40 for each friend who joins.

Home Depot

Take up to 30% off select storage solutions and up to 40% off select bath essentials now.

Take up to 82% off Safavieh Rugs on Amazon now.

From February 6-21: Take 10% off purchases up to $1,799. $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+, $500 off $4,000+ with promo code POTUS.

Get $15 off your order (exclusions apply) from February 9-10.

February 15-17: Buy 5 Greeting Cards, Get 5 Greeting Cards Free.

Now through February February 16:

Clothing and Beauty

From now through February 22 take 30% off your entire order (frames and lens upgrades) for eyeglasses and sunglasses + free shipping with promo code PREZ30.

Offering up to 50% off sitewide plus up to an extra 10% off with code EXTRA from February 8-17.

Take up to 50% off right brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Outdoor Research, during Backcountry's Winter Yard Sale event.

Take up to 60% off select women's clothing.

Take up to 70% off select men's clothing.

Take up to 60% off select boys and girls' clothing.

Take an extra 30% off when you spend $75 or more, or an extra 25% off when you spend under $75 with code "CUTIEPIE."

Head to Ulta's sale section to save up to 50% off select brands like Glamnetic, The Body Shop, T3, and more.

From February 12-15 take 14% off all new arrivals and Avec Les Filles will donate 14% of the sale to the Avec Les Filles Foundation which supports Girls Inc.

Now through February 16 take 15% off purchases.

From Feb 5-15 take 25% off sitewide with promo code LOVE25

From Feb 2-15 take 15% off sitewide with code LOVE15.

Shoppers can enjoy an extra 25% off sale items February 12-15.

20% off now through February 14 with promo code VDAY.

You can already save up t0 70% off select women and men's clothing now.

15% off sitewide with the code SAVE15 from February 12-15.

20% off sitewide from Friday, 2/12 – Monday 2/15. Exclusions may apply.

Lensabl

15% off all lenses (HAPPY15), 20% off 2 pairs (HAPPY20) and 25% off 3 pairs or more (HAPPY25) for the month of February.

Offering 20% off men's and women's full-priced items with code LUCKY21 from February 10-21.

Get free shipping on all orders with promo code "FREESHIP" now through February 14.

Select products will be up to 50% off at Sephora in-store and online from February 12-15.

Take 20% off sitewide with promo code "XOXO" now through February 14.

Select Valentine's Gifts on Sale + 15% off everything else with promo code "LOVE15" now through February 7.

Your free choice of panties on orders $60+ at Los Angeles Apparel now through February 14.

20% off select styles with code "LOVE20" until February 14.

From now through March 1 take 20% off all Natalist pregnancy self-care products with promo code "GALENTINES."

Offering up to 50% off on apparel and accessories for Presidents Day from February 11-15.

Offering up to 50% off on apparel and accessories for Presidents Day from February 11-15.

Buy One, Get One Free on TheraOne products. Offer valid until February 14.





