Presidents' Day furniture deals are here—save big at Wayfair, Target, Macy's and West Elm

Shop all the best Presidents' Day furniture deals at Wayfair, Macy's, Target and QVC.

Presidents' Day furniture deals are officially live—but there's only a limited time to scoop the savings. If you're looking to give your interiors a makeover, we've rounded up all the best sales you can shop to give your home a Reviewed-approved and budget-friendly facelift. Whether you're after modern furnishings or traditional pieces, you can snag impressive discounts on tons of chic furniture from the likes of Amazon, Wayfair, Macy's and QVC.

From price cuts on patio furniture to major markdowns on must-have items for your home office, dining room or kitchen, there's something for every room in your home (and outside, too). Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know if you plan on buying furniture this Presidents' Day.

Furniture deals: Save up to 15% on select living room, office and bedroom furniture right now at Amazon.

Save big on new furnishings for your home with these Ebay furniture deals.

Save on Frontgate's luxury furniture with these massive sales.

Macy's Presidents' Day furniture deals: Shop Macy's and save on already-discounted furniture pieces right now.

Shop furniture deals at QVC, including markdowns on lighting, armchairs and end tables.

Shop all the best Presidents' Day furniture deals right now at Target.

Shop Wayfair's Presidents' Day furniture sales for chic furnishings for your living room, bedroom and more.

Furniture deals: Shop tons of in-stock pieces for the home at up to 40% off at West Elm.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Every year Presidents' Day is observed on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday is today, February 21.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 furniture deals?

Presidents' Day furniture deals are some of the all-time best home sales of the year. If you're looking for basic pieces to outfit a new home or replace worn furniture, retailers like Amazon, Wayfair and Macy's all have plenty of impressive deals. Meanwhile, if you want to fully upgrade your interiors, you can shop luxury designs at West Elm and Frontgate.

Whether you want to spruce up your home office, den, kitchen or bedroom, you're sure to find tons of can't-miss Presidents' Day furniture deals.

Is Presidents' Day a good time to buy furniture?

For more than one reason, Presidents' Day is a good time to buy furniture. You can shop great deals on outdoor patio furniture in preparation for the warmer weather so you are all set to lounge outside and host the best backyard parties. You can also score incredible deals on furniture for your living room, bedroom and dining room. Whether you're looking to redesign your home's interiors or want to give one room a mini makeover, Presidents' Day furniture sales can help you do it on a budget.

How long do Presidents' Day 2022 furniture deals last?

Typically, Presidents' Day sales end the night of Presidents' Day, or in the few days following Presidents' Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents' Day sales significantly.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents' Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping now to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

When do Presidents' Day 2022 furniture deals start?

Each year retailers slash prices on must-have home furnishings in the weeks leading up to Presidents' Day, and this year is no different. Several of our favorite retailers started offering sales a couple of weeks ago but today, the official Presidents' Day furniture sales are here. That means you can shop plenty of incredible furniture sales right now.

Be sure to check back here for the inside scoop on all the best Presidents' Day furniture sales—we'll be updating this page as more deals drop.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents' Day furniture sales: Shop deals at Target, Macy's and QVC