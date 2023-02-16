Presidents Day deals have arrived at Amazon — score TVs, headphones, and more for up to 58 percent off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Presidents Day Amazon Electronics Roundup

Presidents Day weekend is almost here, which means deals on electronics and gadgets are already live at Amazon. The discounts provide a great opportunity for you to upgrade the ways you stay entertained, whether it be at home or on the go, as well as for you to streamline your daily life, as there are sales on TVs, headphones, portable speakers, and more.

If you want to head into the spring with a new TV to watch your favorite shows on, some of the best markdowns at Amazon right now are on smart televisions from popular brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. You can also upgrade your music-listening experiences with best-selling earbuds and headphones with thousands of perfect ratings from brands like Apple, Beats, and Tozo on sale, too.



Plus, you can snag Amazon devices discounted right now. Whether you choose to invest in an Amazon Echo device that hubs together your smart home devices or a Fire Tablet for entertainment purposes, a user-friendly Amazon device can be a game changer in your daily life.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the best ongoing Presidents Day deals at Amazon.

Best TV Deals

The Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is marked down by $150 from its usual price of $470, so you can take it home for $320. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD content and comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to just press a button and then use voice commands such as "open Netflix" or "turn the volume up" to control your TV.

One five-star reviewer said the TV's "functions are quick and the picture quality is great," while another shopper wrote that they "love being able to tell the remote to resume a certain show on a certain app, and it goes right to where we left off."

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon

Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com

If you're looking for a bit of a larger TV, the Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV is on sale for $848, which is 15 percent off its typical $1,000 price tag. For those looking for a TV with voice-control compatibility, this TV has a built-in Google Assistant, and it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit via the appropriate devices. One customer noted that the "clarity and motion on this model are great."

Sony 55" Class X80K Series 4K HDR LED with smart Google TV- KD55X80K

Courtesy Target

Buy it! Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV, $848 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com

Best Headphones Deals

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are marked down to $200 right now, so if you've been thinking about making the switch over to wireless listening, now is the time. The best-selling earbuds have high-quality active noise cancelation and an impressive battery life — up to six hours of listening on a single charge. And thanks to the charging case, you can get 30 hours of total listening time.

They are also sweat- and water-resistant, and come with different types of silicone tips so you can find the most comfortable and secure fit for you. One five-star reviewer called the noise cancelation feature "magical," and noted that "these tiny pieces of Apple tech can nullify a lot of noise." Another customer wrote that "the sound quality is great and they are super comfortable to wear."

Prime Day 2 Headphone Deals

Amazon

Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com

If you would prefer to invest in a pair of over-the-ear headphones instead of in-ear earbuds, you can add the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones to your cart while they're 43 percent off. The headphones also have great active noise cancelation, and they are lightweight and well-padded so they feel comfortable to wear for extended periods. One shopper said they "can wear them for hours without any discomfort," and added, "the sound quality is amazing."

Early BFCM headphones deals

Beats

Buy it! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at amazon.com

Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Sometimes, you want to play music for everyone around you to hear, and that's where a portable Bluetooth speaker comes in. There are a few noteworthy speakers on sale, including the now-$129 Bose SoundLink Flex. The outdoor speaker, which comes in five colors, is water- and dustproof, and has technology that automatically detects the speaker's position for optimal sound quality.

Its battery offers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, and thanks to the compact speaker's built-in microphone, you can make and receive calls. It doesn't come as much of a surprise that the speaker has racked up more than 14,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have said it has "terrific" sound quality and pairs easily and quickly with their phones.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Bose

Buy it! Bose SoundLink Flex, $129 (orig. $149) at amazon.com

Best Amazon Devices Deals

If you're looking to build up your Amazon device collection, the Echo Show 8 is currently on sale for $75. The device lets you make video calls, check your calendar, control your smart home devices, and watch TV and listen to music on streaming platforms. It has Alexa built-in, so you can navigate the apps via voice commands. One customer said the device "has made life a lot easier," while another shopper wrote that "the video quality and audio on the Show 8 is impressive," and noted they "haven't had Alexa fail to respond to a single voice command."

Echo Show 8

Amazon

Buy it! Echo Show 8, $74.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com

And if you need a kid-friendly gift, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet is 36 percent off, so you can buy it for $70. The tablet has user-friendly parent controls, and it lets kids play games, read, and watch videos on a single, kid-friendly device. It also comes with a sturdy case as well to help protect the tablet.

One reviewer said that they "love everything about this tablet," and highlighted that "it's so easy to navigate" and that the "protective case is the best part."

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet

Amazon

Buy it! Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet, $69.99 (orig. $109.99) at amazon.com

Check out more early Presidents Day deals at Amazon below.

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

TCL

Buy it! TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $269.99 (orig. $499.99) at amazon.com

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Beats

Buy it! Powerbeats Pro, $199.95 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com

JBL - Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black . https://www.bestbuy.com/site/jbl-xtreme-2-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black/6213284.p?skuId=6213284. Credit: Best Buy

Best Buy

Buy it! JBL Xtreme 2, $179.99 (orig. $429.95) at amazon.com

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink

Buy it! Blink Video Doorbell, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

