Presidents' Day appliance sales are live—shop Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's

Shop the best Presidents' Day appliance sales available today at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's.

If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Presidents' Day 2022 is the day to shop. Today you'll find some of the lowest prices of the year on everything from compact microwaves to powerful washing machines.

In celebration of Presidents' Day 2022, retailers like Best Buy, AJ Madison, The Home Depot are offering deep discounts on some of our favorite brands, including LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and more. We've gathered together all the best Presidents' Day appliance sales for you—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

Update 9:48AM EST: Presidents' Day is here, and we're tracking home appliance sales as they go live and sell out throughout the day, so check back often to get the latest news on the best Presidents' Day deals. — Mark Brezinski

Presidents' Day refrigerator deals

Appliance deals: Shop several of our favorite refrigerators for less this Presidents' Day 2022.

Presidents' Day oven and range deals

Appliance deals: Update your cooking set up with massive markdowns on ovens and ranges for Presidents' Day 2022.

Presidents' Day dishwasher deals

Appliance sales: Shop deals on dishwashers at The Home Depot, Appliances Connection and Lowe's.

Presidents' Day washer and dryer deals

Appliance deals: Need a new washer and dryer? Shop our top Presidents' Day 2022 deals right now.

Presidents' Day microwave deals

Appliance deals: Pick up a new microwave for a huge bargain at Best Buy, Sears, AJ Madison and more.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Presidents' Day 2022 is today, February 21. Every year Presidents' Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February.

Are appliances cheaper on Presidents' Day?

Whether you're in the midst of a huge home renovation or just want to update dated devices, Presidents' Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for appliances. Home essentials like refrigerators, dishwashers and washing and drying machines are all significantly cheaper on Presidents' Day.

If you're not sure where to start, don't worry—we've rounded up all of the absolute best Presidents' Day appliance deals and even found significant markdowns on some of our all-time favorite models, from refrigerators to ranges.

When do Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals start?

Presidents' Day appliances deals have already started! Plenty of retailers began offering Presidents' Day 2022 appliance sales in mid-February, but as of today all sales are officially live. Find deep discounts on kitchen and laundry room appliances today at major retailers like Best Buy, Samsung and Appliances Connection right now.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals?

Whether you want a basic, budget-friendly home appliance or a new luxury piece for your kitchen or laundry room, there are plenty of amazing sales to choose from.

If you're ready for a kitchen refresh, one great pick is the LG LRFDC2406S counter-depth french door refrigerator, down from $4,199 to just $3,778 at The Home Depot—an impressive $421 price cut. Ranking as one of the best counter-depth refrigerators we've ever tested, we were impressed with the appliance's spherical ice maker and spot-on temperature performance.

Renovating your laundry room? Pick up the LG WT7900HBA TurboWash 3D smart Wi-Fi enabled top-load washer and the LG DLEX7900BE TurboSteam smart Wi-Fi enabled electric dryer, down from $1,349 to just $1,098 each at The Home Depot. Perfect for handling even your toughest laundry jobs, this washer and dryer set is one of the best we've ever tested thanks to its steam cycle features and large holding capacities.

For these picks and more be sure to shop our list of top Presidents' Day appliance deals right now.

How long do Presidents' Day appliance deals last?

Typically Presidents' Day appliance deals wrap up in the days following Presidents' Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents' Day sales significantly. Although exact dates have not yet been announced, we expect select stores to continue their appliance sales through early March.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents' Day appliance sales: Shop Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's