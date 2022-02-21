Presidents' Day appliance sales are live—shop Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's
If you're in the market for a new home appliance, Presidents' Day 2022 is the day to shop. Today you'll find some of the lowest prices of the year on everything from compact microwaves to powerful washing machines.
In celebration of Presidents' Day 2022, retailers like Best Buy, AJ Madison, The Home Depot are offering deep discounts on some of our favorite brands, including LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and more. We've gathered together all the best Presidents' Day appliance sales for you—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.
Presidents' Day refrigerator deals
Get the Frigidaire FFPS4533UM Mini Fridge for $219 at Best Buy (Save $40.99)
Get the Insignia NS-RTM18WH8Q 18.1-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $499.99 at Best Buy (Save $80)
Get the Samsung RT18M6215SG/AA Top Freezer Refrigerator for $1,034 at Samsung (Save $115)
Get the Whirlpool WRS325SDHZ Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,529 at Abt (Save $170)
Get the Samsung RF28R6201SR Three-Door French Door Refrigerator from $1,998 at The Home Depot (Save $801)
Get the Samsung RF28R7201SR/AA Four-Door French Door Refrigerator for from $2,398 at The Home Depot (Save $701)
Get the LG LRFDC2406S Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator from $3,778 at The Home Depot (Save $421 to $431)
Presidents' Day oven and range deals
Get the Samsung NE63T8111SS Smart Slide-In Electric Range from $898 at The Home Depot (Save $201)
Get the LG LREL6325F Freestanding Single Electric Convection Range with Air Fry from $1,078 at The Home Depot (Save $171 to $181)
Get the LG LCE3010SB 30-Inch Built-In Electric Cooktop with Hot Surface Indicator and Warming Zone for $1,079.99 at Best Buy (Save $120)
Get the Whirlpool WEG515S0FS 30-Inch Slide-In Gas Range for $1,179 at Appliances Connection (Save $176.85)
Get the Haier QGAS740RMSS Gas Range with Convection Oven for $1,348 at The Home Depot (Save $151)
Get the Samsung NE59J7850WS Electric Range for $1,615.10 at Appliances Connection (Save $242.27)
Get the Samsung 6.3-Cubic Foot Front Control Slide-in Electric Convection Range for $1,721.19 at Best Buy (Save $168.80)
Presidents' Day dishwasher deals
Get the GE GDT605PSMSS 24-Inch Top Control Tall Tub Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher for $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $75)
Get the Samsung DW80N3030UW 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher with 4 Wash Cycles for $625.10 at Appliances Connection (Save $93.77)
Get the Frigidaire FGID2466QF Built-In Dishwasher for $650.10 at Appliances Connection (Save $97.52)
Get the Samsung DW80N3030US Front Control Dishwasher for $668 at The Home Depot (Save $81)
Get the Maytag MDB4949SKZ Stainless Steel TubBuilt-In Dishwasher for $719 at Appliances Connection (Save $107.85)
Get the LG LDFN4542D 24-Inch PrintProof Black Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash for $798 at The Home Depot (Save $151)
Get the Samsung StormWash DW80R7060US 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher for $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $145)
Get the LG ADFD5448AT 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher for $854 at The Home Depot (Save $95)
Get the Samsung DW80R9950US Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher for $898 at The Home Depot (Save $251)
Presidents' Day washer and dryer deals
Get the GE GTW335ASNWW Top Load Washing Machine for $564 at Abt (Save $105)
Get the Samsung WF45R6100AP High-Efficiency Platinum Front Load Washing Machine for $748 at The Home Depot (Save $351)
Get the Samsung DVE45R6100C/A3 Electric Dryer for $748 at The Home Depot (Save $351)
Get the Maytag MVW6230HW 4.7-Cubic Foot Smart Top Load Washer with Extra Power Button from $749.99 at Best Buy (Save $150 to $190)
Get the LG DLEX7800VE TurboSteam Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer for $948 at The Home Depot (Save $401)
Get the LG WT7800CV TurboWash 3D Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Top-Load Washer for $948 at The Home Depot (Save $401)
Get the LG DLEX7900BE TurboSteam Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Cycle Electric Dryer for $1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $251)
Get the LG WT7900HBA TurboWash 3D Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Cycle Impeller Top-Load Washer for $1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $251)
Get the Samsung 5.2-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Top Load Washer with 7.4-Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer for $1,499.98 at Best Buy (Save $480)
Presidents' Day microwave deals
Get the Whirlpool WMH31017HZ Over-the-Range Microwave with Electric Touch Controls for $269 at Lowe's (Save $120)
Get the Samsung ME19R7041FW 1.9-Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $15 to $33)
Get the Samsung ME21R7051SS Over-the-Range Microwave for $398 at The Home Depot (Save $51)
Get the GE Profile Countertop Microwave in Gray with Sensor Cooking for $430 at The Home Depot (Save $49)
Get the KitchenAid Countertop Microwave in Stainless Steel for $515 at Abt (Save $154)
When is Presidents' Day 2022?
Presidents' Day 2022 is today, February 21. Every year Presidents' Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February.
Are appliances cheaper on Presidents' Day?
Whether you're in the midst of a huge home renovation or just want to update dated devices, Presidents' Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for appliances. Home essentials like refrigerators, dishwashers and washing and drying machines are all significantly cheaper on Presidents' Day.
If you're not sure where to start, don't worry—we've rounded up all of the absolute best Presidents' Day appliance deals and even found significant markdowns on some of our all-time favorite models, from refrigerators to ranges.
When do Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals start?
Presidents' Day appliances deals have already started! Plenty of retailers began offering Presidents' Day 2022 appliance sales in mid-February, but as of today all sales are officially live. Find deep discounts on kitchen and laundry room appliances today at major retailers like Best Buy, Samsung and Appliances Connection right now.
What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals?
Whether you want a basic, budget-friendly home appliance or a new luxury piece for your kitchen or laundry room, there are plenty of amazing sales to choose from.
If you're ready for a kitchen refresh, one great pick is the LG LRFDC2406S counter-depth french door refrigerator, down from $4,199 to just $3,778 at The Home Depot—an impressive $421 price cut. Ranking as one of the best counter-depth refrigerators we've ever tested, we were impressed with the appliance's spherical ice maker and spot-on temperature performance.
Renovating your laundry room? Pick up the LG WT7900HBA TurboWash 3D smart Wi-Fi enabled top-load washer and the LG DLEX7900BE TurboSteam smart Wi-Fi enabled electric dryer, down from $1,349 to just $1,098 each at The Home Depot. Perfect for handling even your toughest laundry jobs, this washer and dryer set is one of the best we've ever tested thanks to its steam cycle features and large holding capacities.
For these picks and more be sure to shop our list of top Presidents' Day appliance deals right now.
How long do Presidents' Day appliance deals last?
Typically Presidents' Day appliance deals wrap up in the days following Presidents' Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents' Day sales significantly. Although exact dates have not yet been announced, we expect select stores to continue their appliance sales through early March.
