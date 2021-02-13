Presidents Day 2021: All the best deals to shop from the Best Buy Presidents Day sale
Take a look around your home. Chances are, there's at least one major appliance that needs upgrading. There's also probably a few you just want (air fryer, anyone?). Whatever your kitchen gadget—or tech. Or audio—needs, Best Buy has you covered with its Presidents Day 2021 sale.
Through Monday, February 15, you can shop deals that span every category, from washing machines and dryers and French-Door refrigerators to popular earphones, tablets, computers and more. Looking to remodel your entire kitchen or laundry area? Check out the site's current package deals, on which you'll get extra savings for buying multiple matching appliances.
The LG 26-cubic-foot side-by-side three-door refrigerator that we called the best in its category, lauding it for the premium exterior, powerful performance and convenient door-in-door organization, is on sale for $180 off its regular price of $1,799.99, so you'll pay just $1,619.99. It maintained consistent temperatures and provided a unique aesthetic, too.
And that's not all. You'll also save on all the regular tech purchases you'd expect to find here, like the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro earphones, which we ranked among the best wireless headphones on the market for their great sound and workout-friendly design. Once $249.99, you can now get them at Best Buy for just under $150.
Check out plenty more deals from this huge savings event, all of which have been well reviewed by the Reviewed team or Best Buy shoppers below. The clock is ticking on these discounts, however, so nab them while you still can.
The best Best Buy Presidents Day sale deals
Appliances
Get Select KitchenAid Appliance Packages (Save $100 to $1,700)
Get the Insignia 5.0-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer for $134.99 (Save $55)
Get the Ninja 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Digital Multicooker with Air Fryer for $219.99 (Save $30)
Get the Samsung NX58R5601SS 5.8-Cubic-Foot Gas Convection Range for $749.99 (Save $150)
Get the LG WT7305CV 4.8-Cubic-Foot 8-Cycle Top-Loading Washer for $799.99 (Save $200)
Get the LG WM9000HVA 5.2-Cubic-Foot 14-Cycle Front-Leading Smart Washer for $1,199.99 (Save $600)
Get the Samsung RF28T5001SR/AA 28-Cubic-Foot 3-Door French Refrigerator for $1,399.99 (Save $310)
Get the LG LSXS26366S 26-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,619.99 (Save $180 to $190)
Get the LG InstaView Door-in-Door 27.8-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator for $3,149.99 (Save $350)
Vacuums
Get the Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159.99 (Save $40)
Get the Shark Vertex DuoClean Upright Vacuum for $349.99 (Save $100)
Get the Tineco PureOne S12 EX Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum for $429.99 (Save $70)
Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum for $599.99 (Save $100)
Get the Ecovacs DEEBOT Ozmo T8 Robot Vacuum for $699.99 (Save $100)
Gaming and watches
Audio
Get the Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker for $129.99 (Save $20)
Get the LG 2.1-Channel 300-Watt Soundbar with 6-Inch Subwoofer for $149.99 (Save $130)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (Save $100)
Get the LG 3.1-Channel 420-Watt Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $246.99 (Save $153)
Get the Samsung 3.1-Channel 340-Watt Soundbar with 6.5-Inch Wireless Subwoofer for $279.99 (Save $120)
Televisions
Get the Samsung 40-Inch Class 5 Series LED Full HD Smart Tizen TV for $229.99 (Save $40)
Get the Vizio 70-Inch Class V-Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $589.99 with My Best Buy Membership (Save $70)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $999.99 (Save $100)
Get the Vizio 55-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
Get the LG 55-Inch Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,299.99 (Save $100)
Get the LG 55-Inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,349.99 with My Best Buy Membership (Save $150)
Get the Vizio 65-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $1,499.99 (Save $500)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,599.99 (Save $400)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1949.99 with My Best Buy Membership (Save $250)
Tablets and accessories
Get the Amazon Fire 7 Kids' (2019) Tablet for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB Tablet (10th Generation) for $64.99 (Save $25)
Get the WD Easystore External Portable Hard Drive for $104.99 (Save $75)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB (2019) for $119.99 (Save $30)
Get the Apple 12.9-Inch 256 GB iPad Pro (4th Generation) for $999.99 (Save $100)
Get the ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super for $1,499.99 (Save $300)
Desktops and Laptops
Get the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 2K VertiView Touch for $529 (Save $100)
Get the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $599.99 (Save $200)
Get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen 7 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 for $849.99 (Save $250)
Get the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
Get the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 UHD Touchscreen Laptop for $1,399.99 (Save $200)
Shop Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale
