Presidents Cup TV schedule, channel, pairings, tee times, format for 2019 tournament
The 13th biennial Presidents Cup is here for 2019 as the United States team is pitted against the International team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Black Rock, Australia from Dec. 12-15.
Over a period of four days, the two teams will compete using a match play scoring system. This year, the teams are captained by Tiger Woods and Ernie Els for the U.S. and International teams respectively.
The U.S. is 10-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup with the lone loss coming in 1998 at Royal Melbourne. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which pits the U.S. against Europe, the Presidents Cup features an international team assembled with players from non-European nations around the world.
In 2017, the Presidents Cup was held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., where the U.S. won its sixth straight tournament 19-11.
Here is all of the information for how to watch the 2019 Presidents Cup, including a full TV schedule, tee times for Tiger Woods, pairings and more.
MORE: Watch the Presidents Cup live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Presidents Cup 2019 TV schedule, channel
The Golf Channel is carrying a live boardcast for all four days of the tournament. NBC will air replays of Day 3 on Saturday from 2:30-6 p.m. ET and Day 4 on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed online with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial).
Melbourne, Australia is 16 hours ahead of viewers on the United States east coast. All times and dates as Eastern.
Date
Time
TV Channel
Wednesday, Dec. 11
5:30 p.m. - midnight ET
Golf, fuboTV
Thursday, Dec. 12
7 p.m. - midnight ET
Golf, fuboTV
Friday, Dec. 13
3 p.m. - 2 a.m. ET
Golf, fuboTV
Saturday, Dec. 14
6 p.m. - midnight ET
Golf, fuboTV
Presidents Cup pairings, results
Thursday, Dec. 12 - foursomes
Match time
Pairings
7:02 p.m. ET
Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (USA) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott (INT)
7:15 p.m. ET
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann (INT)
7:28 p.m. ET
Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed (USA) vs. Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer (INT)
7:41 p.m. ET
Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods (USA) vs. Byeong Hun An/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)
7:54 p.m. ET
Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith (INT)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Four ball
Result
Pairing
USA, 4 and 3 (+1)
Marc Leishman & Joaquín Niemann (INT) vs. Tiger Woods & Justin Thomas (USA)
INT, 1 up (+1)
Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Adam Hadwin & Sungjae Im (INT)
INT, 2 and 1 (+1)
Adam Scott & Byeong Hun An (INT) vs. Bryson DeChambeau & Tony Finau (USA)
INT, 1 up (+1)
Webb Simpson & Patrick Reed (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama & C.T. Pan (INT)
INT, 4 and 3 (+1)
Abraham Ancer & Louis Oosthuizen (INT) vs. Dustin Johnson & Gary Woodland (USA)
Presidents Cup teams 2019
Along with Woods, the United States team features the likes of Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar. The International team includes Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Luis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.
United States
Player
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Matt Kuchar
Xander Schauffele
Webb Simpson
Patrick Cantlay
Bryson DeChambeau
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
Tony Finau
Patrick Reed
Rickie Fowler
International
Player
Hideki Matsuyama
Adam Scott
Louis Oosthuizen
Marc Leishman
Abraham Ancer
Haotong Li
C.T. Pan
Cameron Smith
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Hadwin
Sungjae Im
Byeong Hun An
Presidents Cup format
The Presidents Cup is a match-play event, like the Ryder Cup, featuring 30 individual matches across four days. A match win is worth one point and a tie is worth a half-point. The winning team needs at least 15.5 points.
Wednesday: 5 four-ball matches
Thursday: 5 foursomes matches
Friday early: 4 four-ball matches
Friday late: 4 foursomes matches
Saturday: 12 singles matches
Presidents Cup purse, winnings
There is no prize money awarded to the winning team at the Presidents Cup. All the proceeds are donated to charities nominated by the players and captains.