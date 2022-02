Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signs an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union, in Kyiv

WARSAW (Reuters) - The presidents of eight central and eastern European nations on Monday called on European Union member states to immediately grant Ukraine a EU candidate country status and open membership talks according to an open letter published on Monday.

"We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective," the letter said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Andrius Sytas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)