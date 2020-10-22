Presidential debate live updates: Trump, Biden square off one last time before election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden meet for the final time on the debate stage Thursday, an event that could shape the course of the presidential election. Refresh for the latest updates from the last presidential debate.

The debate will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, and will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. Viewers can stream the match-up at USATODAY.com. The debate also will air on major networks and cable channels, including Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, PBS and C-SPAN.

Joe Biden invites North Carolina restaurant couple as guests for debate

A North Carolina couple struggling to keep their restaurant afloat during the coronavirus pandemic will join Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Nashville for Thursday night’s presidential debate.

Zweli and Leonardo Williams, owners of Zweli’s Kitchen, a Zimbabwean restaurant in Durham, N.C., will be in the debate crowd as the former vice president’s invited guests, according to the Biden campaign.

“They have really had to adapt in order to keep their business afloat,” Biden campaign senior advisor Symone Sanders said during a press call. “They are two of the many small business owners who have felt an economic impact of this administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

— Joey Garrison

Preparing on Oct. 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, for the next presidential debate. More

Biden camp rebuts Hunter attacks

A Biden aide predicted Trump would attack the former vice president's son during Thursday night’s debate in Tennessee and said doing so would be "amplifying Russian misinformation."

Their pre-debate warning from Biden comes after The New York Post reported on the alleged contents of a computer hard drive purporting to document the Ukrainian and Chinese business activities of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Federal authorities are investigating whether the material supplied to the Post by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, has part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

More: A tabloid got a trove of data on Hunter Biden from Rudy Giuliani. Now, the FBI is probing a possible disinformation campaign.

"We expect that Trump will attack Biden and his family,” Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said Thursday. “And every time he does that, all he's doing is reinforcing what we've said all along: He is acknowledging that he has no case for a second term."

– Joey Garrison

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Durham, North Carolina. More

Trump tests negative for COVID

Soon after Trump’s COVID diagnosis this month a question emerged that the White House never fully answered: Was the president tested for the virus before he stood on stage with Biden for their first debate?

This time around, White House officials are being more clear.

“We tested him on the way here and he tested negative,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters traveling with the president to the debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

The White House announced Trump’s positive test result on the morning of Oct. 2. He took part in the debate with Biden days earlier, on Sept. 29. Trump has not directly answered whether he was tested on the day of the debate, a requirement from the Commission on Presidential Debates, and White House aides have been unwilling to answer questions about the timeline of his previous negative tests.

Story continues