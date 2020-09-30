Presidential debate - live: Trump roasted for erratic and angry performance as Biden snaps at rival

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have taken the stage for their first head-to-head debate of the 2020 US presidential election.

The two candidates face off amid controversy over the president's tax returns and allegations the Democratic challenger refused an earpiece inspection and demanded multiple breaks during the broadcast.

Moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, is expected to weave in Trump's financial records as a late addition to his list of topics, which include the Supreme Court, Covid-19, and the economy.

