Presidential debate descends into chaos as Trump rails against Biden and moderator: 'Will you shut up man?'

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during their first presidential debate, which turned chaotic early on. (Getty Images)

The first presidential debate quickly devolved into chaos and bickering, as Democratic nominee called Donald Trump a “clown” and told the president to “shut up” as moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep order.

“Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” Mr Biden said at one point as they argued over healthcare.

Everything he’s saying so far is simply a lie," he said after Mr Trump accused the former vice president and other Democrats of trying to take the entire country “socialist.”

Mr Biden laughed repeatedly at Mr Trump’s allegations, at one point blurting out: “Will you shut up, man?”

“He does’t have a plan,” Mr Biden said. “This man does not know what he’s talking about.”

For his part, Mr Trump claimed his opponent achieved little during his 47 years in Washington.

When Mr Biden said hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from coronavirus, the president insulted the University of Delaware, where the former VP got his undergraduate degree.

Mr Biden did not let up, later snapping: "You’re the worst president America has ever had, c’mon."

The president contended, addressing Mr Biden directly, “China ate your lunch” before questioning how his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly received $3.5m dollars after a trip to China with his father when he was vice president.